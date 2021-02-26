Quinnipiac Student Assaulted Roommate While He Was Sleeping: Police

Police are investigating after a Quinnipiac University student allegedly punched and stabbed his roommate in his sleep early Friday morning, according to Hamden police.

Officials said the incident happened at approximately 3:10 a.m. on 275 Mount Carmel Ave.

Officers responded to a report of a possible fight between two roommates.

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old student with a large laceration on his neck, officials said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The student told police that his roommate jumped on top of him and began punching him in the face while he was sleeping. During the alleged assault, the student's roommate cut his throat with a knife, according to police.

Police said they were able to negotiate with the roommate and take possession of the knife.

An investigation showed that the altercation stemmed from an argument they had about a light in their room, according to police.

Both students were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Officials are investigating the incident.