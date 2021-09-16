quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Student Dies in Off-Campus House

Hamden police say the death of a Quinnipiac student in an off-campus home does not appear to be the result of foul play.

Officers responded to the home on Whitney Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the student unresponsive inside.

Emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the student, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In an email to the Quinnipiac community, the university identified the student as 20-year-old Cristian Caamano, of Manhasset, New York. He was a fourth-year entrepreneurship student in the School of Business, Quinnipiac said.

"This is a terrible loss for Cristian’s family and friends, and for our community. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and to our community," said Holly Raider, Dean of the School of Business and Monique Drucker, VP and Dean of Students said in the email.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Quinnipiac is offering counseling services to students at (203) 582-8680. Faculty and staff can call (866) 799-2728 for assistance.

