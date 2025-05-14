Quinnipiac students leave food behind to help those in need

“Be kind, leave your food behind.” That’s the message Quinnipiac University is sending to students before they leave for summer break.

And students have responded in a big way.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This is the 17th year Quinnipiac has held the food drive.

According to Vincent Contrucci, the director of community engagement at Quinnipiac, students donated roughly 2 and a half tons of food for people in need.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We understand we are part of the community and want to respond to the needs of people surrounding us," said Contrucci.

For nearly two decades, Quinnipiac has held this end-of-year food drive.

Leaders there said it wouldn't be possible without the help of students

.

“I place blue bins outside throughout residence halls on campus," said Contrucci. "And we invite students to donate any non-perishable food items that they have left over.”

Contrucci, a former hall director, said the inspiration for the event came from finding leftover food in students' dorms at the end of the academic year.

“If these students were unwilling to take the food out of the cupboard and take it with them, then what else is going into the garbage?" said Contrucci.

Quinnipiac has 5 community partners, one of them being New Reach in New Haven, which is where the shipment is headed.

Joanne Sciulli, the director of development at New Reach, said a lot of their clients are doing what they can to survive.

“Do we pay our rent? Or do we buy food?” said Scuilli.

It’s a choice no one should ever have to make, but Sciulli said it's a reality for some of their clients.

“A lot more people are experiencing homelessness than they have been in several years," said Sciulli. "And there’s a housing crisis that is affecting people of all ages.”

Scuilli said all of the students who donate are making a difference.

“They are not just learning about civic responsibility, they are taking action," said Scuilli. "And that’s really inspiring, especially when the need is high.”

Scuilli said the Quinnipiac University food drive is a great example of people being creative and finding a way to help their community.