Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery launch Bobcat Golden Lager

Quinnipiac University and Stony Creek Brewery have started a partnership to offer a lager featuring Quinnipiac’s beloved Bobcat mascot.

Together, the university, a private institution in Hamden, and the Branford-based regional craft brewery will launch Bobcat Golden Lager on Oct. 6, during Bobcat Weekend.

A percentage of every sale will finance a student entrepreneurship fund, allowing Bobcats a more significant opportunity to pursue their entrepreneurship endeavors moving forward, according to the university.

Stony Creek Brewery executives will also be closely involved with the student body as mentors and advisers, as well as an extended opportunity for internship and employment within their business and the college student talent bank.

Bobcat Golden Lager will be available in local bars, restaurants and liquor stores, according to Stony Creek Brewery.