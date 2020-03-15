Quinnipiac University Closes Housing, Moves Classes Online For Remainder of Semester

Quinnipiac University announced Sunday that it will close housing and extend online classes for the remainder of the semester.

University housing will be closed for the remainder of the spring semester with the exception of special cases, according to a university spokesperson.

Students will not be permitted to return to any of the campuses at this time and the university said it will provide information at a later date on how to retrieve their belongings.

"Taking this action now is - without a doubt - in the best interest of our students' health, the health of our faculty and staff, and of our local communities," President Judy Olian said.

Students currently living on campus must leave by 9 p.m. on March 18, according to the university. All on-campus housing buildings will remain locked to safeguard students' belongings.

Online classes will begin on March 18. Faculty members are responsible for providing further details and instructions to students, the university said.

The university remains open, however most services will be provided online. The majority of staff will work remotely.

All university events have been cancelled until further notice.

Some level of refund for housing and meal plans will be provided for those who are graduating and for students not yet graduating, the credit will be applied for next year's costs.

The university said it is too early to make any decisions about commencement ceremonies.