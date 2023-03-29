Quinnipiac University Offering Discounted Tuition for Hamden, North Haven Town Workers and Families

People who work for the towns of Hamden and North Haven, as well as their families, will be able to receive a tuition discount at Quinnipiac University.

Quinnipiac said all full-time town employees of Hamden and North Haven, as well as their spouses and dependents under the age of 25, are eligible to apply but must complete the regular admissions process.

Those who are admitted will receive a 10% tuition discount for online undergraduate and graduate programs.

And dependents can qualify for a 30% discount for full-time on-campus undergraduate degrees and admitted employees’ dependents will receive a 10% tuition discount for all academic programs offered to high school students at Quinnipiac during the summer.

The agreement is in effect for three years.

"This tuition discount program idea came to us through leadership at the Hamden Police Department who were looking to advance educational opportunities for their officers,” Bethany Zemba, Quinnipiac University’s vice president of strategy and community relations, said in a statement.

“When we investigated the idea, we thought, why not expand access to include all town employees in our two sister towns – Hamden and North Haven. We are so pleased to be able to provide an incentive for town employees to join the QU learning community,” Zemba said.