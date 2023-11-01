Quinnipiac University physician assistant program placed on accreditation probation

The Quinnipiac University physician assistant program has been placed on accreditation probation for at least the next two years.

The program was put on accreditation probation status at the meeting of the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA) in September. It will remain in that status until its next review in September 2025.

Accreditation probation is a temporary status that can be extended for up to an additional two years if the program is making progress, but needs additional time to become fully compliant.

A program can be put on accreditation probation if the ARC-PA determines it is not meeting standards or "when the capability of the program to provide an acceptable educational experience for its students is threatened," according to the school.

Once on probation, if a program fails to comply with requirements in a timely manner, it can be scheduled for a site visit and could be subject to having its accreditation withdrawn.

Quinnipiac University released a statement on its website about the accreditation probation saying:

"The School of Health Sciences and Quinnipiac University fully support the Physician Assistant Studies Program and are actively addressing the concerns raised by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant (ARC-PA). We remain committed to student success and delivering a high-quality nationally ranked program."

The program remains accredited despite being in accreditation probation and the status does not affect any future classes, the school added.

It's unclear what specifically led to the accreditation probation.