Hamden

Another Attempted Break-In Reported at Quinnipiac University Housing

By Thea DiGiammerino

green street signs with white writing that read kimberly road and west woods road.
NBC Connecticut

There has been another attempted break-in at Quinnpiac University in Hamden, according to a letter sent to students by Public Safety Chief Tony Reyes.

Reyes said a female student reported that an unknown male suspect tried to break into her University-owned house near West Woods and Kimberly Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The suspect did not make it inside and was gone by the time police arrived. He is described as tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The student was not hurt.

Local

Connecticut State Police 1 hour ago

State Police Holiday Traffic Enforcement: 20 DUI Arrests, 365 Tickets, 1 Fatal Crash

black friday 2 hours ago

The Lines Are Back: Shoppers Brave Stores for Black Friday Deals

Earlier this month a rideshare and delivery driver was accused of similar crimes in the area. Police said in that case the suspect targeted homes of female customers.

Police say a rideshare and delivery driver broke into the home of a Quinnipiac student in Hamden.

Police remind students to lock all doors and windows and keep an outside light on at night when possible. There will be an extra police presence in the area.

This article tagged under:

Hamden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us