Another Attempted Break-In Reported at Quinnipiac University Housing

There has been another attempted break-in at Quinnpiac University in Hamden, according to a letter sent to students by Public Safety Chief Tony Reyes.

Reyes said a female student reported that an unknown male suspect tried to break into her University-owned house near West Woods and Kimberly Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The suspect did not make it inside and was gone by the time police arrived. He is described as tall and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The student was not hurt.

Earlier this month a rideshare and delivery driver was accused of similar crimes in the area. Police said in that case the suspect targeted homes of female customers.

Police remind students to lock all doors and windows and keep an outside light on at night when possible. There will be an extra police presence in the area.