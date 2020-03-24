Quinnipiac University Postpones Commencement Ceremonies

Quinnipiac University is postponing commencement ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Let me assure you — we intend to hold an in-person Commencement at a future date. However, because of the coronavirus and uncertainty it has introduced, we are postponing the date of Commencement 2020. This decision is also based upon CDC guidelines and the recommendation of Connecticut’s governor to limit public gatherings and travel outside the home,” Quinnipiac University president Judy Olian posted on the university’s website.
The school has been closed and remains closed for the rest of the spring semester while classes are offered online to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It’s not yet clean when the graduation ceremonies will be held.
“We do not yet know the new date for Commencement 2020 because there are simply too many uncertainties about the duration and persistence of the virus. That said, I want to provide you with clarity about our commitment to still hold an in-person event, at a time when uncertainty has ruled much of your daily lives,” Olian posted.
The school said it will give adequate notice for students to plan to attend graduation.
“Whether it has to be summer or fall, I want nothing more than to see each one of you and your families back at Quinnipiac,” Olian posted.”
While ceremonies are postponed, the school will be reaching out to graduates to get them transcripts and a copy of their degree.
“While the ceremony recognizing your achievements through Commencement may not occur until later in the year, many of you will be heading into the workforce or to graduate studies at the end of this semester. We want to make sure you have the proper transcripts and copy of your degree for your next exciting chapter as a lifelong Bobcat,” Olian wrote.
“Be safe, be #BobcatStrong, and I look forward to seeing you on the new date for Commencement 2020 to celebrate the awesome accomplishments of our college graduates,” Olian said.
