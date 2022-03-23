Quinnipiac University Priests on Mission After Humanitarian Trip to Ukraine

They are scenes we have seen from our TV screens but Rev. Jordan Lenaghan and Rev. Joachim Kenney, from Quinnipiac University, have just returned from seeing the devastation in Ukraine up close.

“I think sometimes hope is born of community and realize that you’re not in isolation -- you’ve not been forgotten,” Lenaghan said.

The pair spent 10 days on a mission for the Knights of Columbus to learn what is needed from the people in plight, working with a Catholic seminary providing supplies.

“They need what they called fast food and what they meant by that was easy to prepare because people come at all hours,” Lenaghan said.

Revs. Lenaghan and Kenney spent a 21-hour journey just to get from Ukraine's border with Poland into Lviv, delivering supplies with a trucking company. Their mission now is to help the Quinnipiac community learn how it can help provide continued support.

“We can come back and in some small way do something here in the extent that we can mobilize the community we can mobilize the university,” Lenaghan said.

A mission born from two hearts now hoping to bridge the gap between Quinnipiac and Ukraine.

“I can’t close the sky but I can say that we didn’t forget you and we’re sending you support. We’re just sending our prayers and we’re going to do what we can to help,” Lenaghan said.