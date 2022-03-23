Ukraine

Quinnipiac University Priests on Mission After Humanitarian Trip to Ukraine

By Shannon Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

They are scenes we have seen from our TV screens but Rev. Jordan Lenaghan and Rev. Joachim Kenney, from Quinnipiac University, have just returned from seeing the devastation in Ukraine up close.

“I think sometimes hope is born of community and realize that you’re not in isolation -- you’ve not been forgotten,” Lenaghan said.

The pair spent 10 days on a mission for the Knights of Columbus to learn what is needed from the people in plight, working with a Catholic seminary providing supplies.

“They need what they called fast food and what they meant by that was easy to prepare because people come at all hours,” Lenaghan said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Revs. Lenaghan and Kenney spent a 21-hour journey just to get from Ukraine's border with Poland into Lviv, delivering supplies with a trucking company. Their mission now is to help the Quinnipiac community learn how it can help provide continued support.

“We can come back and in some small way do something here in the extent that we can mobilize the community we can mobilize the university,” Lenaghan said.

A mission born from two hearts now hoping to bridge the gap between Quinnipiac and Ukraine.

Local

Ukraine 32 mins ago

‘Crafts for a Cause': Stonington Children Fundraising to Help Young Ukrainian Refugees

new haven 47 mins ago

Family Members of Slain New Haven Teen Speak of His Intelligence, Talents

“I can’t close the sky but I can say that we didn’t forget you and we’re sending you support. We’re just sending our prayers and we’re going to do what we can to help,” Lenaghan said.

This article tagged under:

UkraineRussia-Ukraine Crisisquinnipiac university
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us