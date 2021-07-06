Quinnipiac University Releases New COVID-19 Protocols

Quinnipiac University has updated its COVID-19 protocols. As of today, people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, but those who are not vaccinated must continue to wear masks when indoors.

The school will return to normal capacity for classrooms, events and athletics and all students, faculty and staff are required to be fully vaccinated before the start of the fall semester.

Students who are granted an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide a negative PCR test administered within five days of their arrival to campus. Student exemption requests are due by today, July 6.

Face Masks

Quinnipiac University said there might be some classroom or laboratory settings and university-sponsored meetings and events where participants will have to wear a mask and the policy will be communicated in advance.

Everyone must wear a mask when riding the university shuttles.

Vaccination Records

All students, faculty. and staff are required to be fully vaccinated prior to the fall semester.

The deadline to upload COVID-19 vaccination records is Aug. 1.

Student exemption requests are due by today, July 6.

Visitor Policy

Quinnipiac said visitors are permitted on campus grounds and in all university buildings and facilities, including residence halls.

They will be required to follow the school’s mask policy, which states fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask, but individuals not vaccinated must wear a mask for indoor events.

Students will be allowed overnight visitors and guests provided they register them with Residential Life.

Event Capacity

Quinnipiac will remove capacity limits on university- and student-sponsored events and the number of spectators attending athletics as long as virus rates remain low.

Dining Halls

All university dining halls will return to 100 percent capacity.

Learn more here.