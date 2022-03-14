Quinnipiac University to Offer Scholarship for Hamden Residents

Quinnipiac University is going to be offering a town scholarship for Hamden residents, which the university said will be equivalent to 75% of full-time tuition.

The university will be offering eight scholarships per year, for a total of $300,000 per year.

It will be available for qualified full-time students entering Quinnipiac as first-time students and the university said it is renewable for up to four years or the remainder of the undergraduate degree, whichever comes first, with a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

Learn more here.

“We see this as an important investment in the future talent of Hamden that we are pleased to be able to support,” Bethany Zemba, vice president for strategy and community relations for Quinnipiac University, said in a statement.

Quinnipiac said it will also continue its annual book award at Hamden High School, which is given to a junior with outstanding leadership qualities and academics.