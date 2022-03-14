quinnipiac university

Quinnipiac University to Offer Scholarship for Hamden Residents

Alimentos_saludables_para_la_primavera.jpg

Quinnipiac University is going to be offering a town scholarship for Hamden residents, which the university said will be equivalent to 75% of full-time tuition.

The university will be offering eight scholarships per year, for a total of $300,000 per year.

It will be available for qualified full-time students entering Quinnipiac as first-time students and the university said it is renewable for up to four years or the remainder of the undergraduate degree, whichever comes first, with a 2.5 cumulative grade point average.

Learn more here.

“We see this as an important investment in the future talent of Hamden that we are pleased to be able to support,” Bethany Zemba, vice president for strategy and community relations for Quinnipiac University, said in a statement.

Quinnipiac said it will also continue its annual book award at Hamden High School, which is given to a junior with outstanding leadership qualities and academics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

quinnipiac university
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us