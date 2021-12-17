Rabid Raccoon Found in North Stonington

A raccoon in North Stonington has tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in a residential neighborhood and tested positive on Dec. 16, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Rabies is a potentially deadly disease that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is mostly spread by wild animals. Rabies can be spread when infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, scratches, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes.

Officials said the raccoon was found on Babcock Road. Residents are being advised to refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.