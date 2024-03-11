Police issue warning after learning raccoon in Windsor Locks had rabies

Police are warning pet owners to check on their animals’ rabies vaccination status after a raccoon in Windsor Locks tested positive for rabies.

They said they responded to a call about several dogs and a raccoon and the raccoon later tested positive for rabies.

Said law requires that any dog or cat 3 months old and up has to be vaccinated against rabies, police warn.

They are asking pet owners to check their animals’ vaccination status.

They are also urging pet owners to avoid leaving pets outside unattended, not to leave pet food outside and to keep garbage can lids secure.