Rabid Skunk Found in Groton

A skunk in Groton has tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was found in Bluff Point State Park on Thursday, according to Ledge Light Health District.

Rabies is a potentially deadly disease that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is mostly spread by wild animals. Rabies can be spread when infected saliva comes in contact with open wounds, scratches, breaks in the skin, or mucous membranes.

Ledge Light health officials are asking people to refrain from feeding or approaching wild or stray animals.