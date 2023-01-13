Raccoon in Mystic Tests Positive for Rabies

The Ledge Light Health District is warning the public to avoid feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in Mystic after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon, found of Whitney Road, was tested and found to be positive for rabies on Friday.

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite. It can be transmitted to humans.

The disease is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the health district at 860-448-4882 or Groton Animal Control at 860-441-6709.