Mystic

Raccoon in Mystic Tests Positive for Rabies

By Angela Fortuna

Getty Images

The Ledge Light Health District is warning the public to avoid feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in Mystic after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon, found of Whitney Road, was tested and found to be positive for rabies on Friday.

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite. It can be transmitted to humans.

The disease is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread it.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the health district at 860-448-4882 or Groton Animal Control at 860-441-6709.

This article tagged under:

MysticLedge Light Health Districtrabies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us