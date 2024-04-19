niantic

Raccoon in Niantic tests positive for rabies

By Angela Fortuna

The Ledge Light Health District is warning the public to avoid feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in the Niantic section of East Lyme after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon, found on Joyce Court, was tested and found to be positive for rabies on Friday.

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite. It can be transmitted to humans.

The disease is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the health district at 860-448-4882 or East Lyme Animal Control at 860-739-3419.

