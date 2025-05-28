Animals and Wildlife

Raccoon tests positive for rabies after attacking dog in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

Portrait of Raccoon sitting on a tree and looking at camera
Getty Images

Meriden officials are urging the public to be cautious after a raccoon that attacked a dog tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The City of Meriden Health and Human Services Department said the rabid raccoon was found in the area of Elliott Street off of Cooke Avenue.

The dog that was attacked was fully vaccinated and the incident happened on Tuesday, city officials said.

Public health officials are working with anyone who may have been exposed.

Officials said interactions between wild animals, people and their pets happen more frequently in the summer months.

Residents are being asked to take precautions such as vaccinating your pets, keeping family pets indoors at night, teaching children not to touch animals they don't know, letting wild animals wander away if they're on your property, and more.

To learn more about rabies, click here. You can also contact the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services at 203-630-4226.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
