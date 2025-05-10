Race in the Park returns to New Britain

On Saturday, the 22nd annual Race in the Park took place in New Britain.

People participated in several races including a 5k, 4k walk, one mile walk, and kids race which all started at the Walnut Hill Park.

The Connecticut Breast Health Initiative hosted the event to raise funds from cancer research and education in the state.

Runners from all over were decked out in pink with the names of their loved ones on their backs.