Racial Justice Protests Continue Across Conn.

We are preparing to enter into week three of these peaceful protests.

The demonstrations and protests come more than a week after a memorial service for George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Since then, we have started to see some change here in the state and around the country, but demonstrators are still fighting for changes in systemic and institutional racism.

Here's a look at some of the protests and demonstrations planned for today in Connecticut:

Hebron

A standing protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement will take place in Hebron.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 66 and 85.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs. Organizers invite people to join their fight to end systemic racism.

South Windsor

A protest is scheduled in South Windsor and will be taking place at the Town Hall.

In a post shared on Instagram, event organizers said they are rallying for justice and are protesting against systemic racism.

"We want our community to show their full support to the Black Lives Matter movement!!!" a post on Instagram said.

Various speakers are expected to attend the event. It will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New Haven

A Black Lives Matter bike ride is being held in New Haven today. Participants are expected to meet up at Sleeping Giant in Hamden at 10:30 a.m. and will ride out to New Haven and back shortly after.

Participants are encouraged to wear a black shirt. Event organizers said they are riding in support of mental wellness, physical health and Black Lives Matter.

Waterford

A walk for justice is being held in Waterford today.

The walk is expected to start and finish at Clark Lane Middle School and will begin at 12:30 p.m. Participants are urged to get there at 12:00 p.m.

There will be a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds and speeches will be held at Town Hall, according to event organizers.

Hartford

A non-violent protest is being held in Hartford.

The protest is to combat systemic racism and police brutality, event organizers said.

It will take place at the Bushnell Park Carousel on Jewel Street at 12 p.m.

West Hartford

A rally and a protest are being held in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford.

Event organizers said their goal is to protest racism.

The rally will be from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of a group discussion, sign making and light refreshments.

The march will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear red.

Ledyard

A peaceful protest is being held in Ledyard.

The protest will be held on the lawn between the Bill Library and the Ledyard Congregational Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

East Hampton

A rally is being held in East Hampton.

The rally is expected to start at the Stop and Shop parking lot and will go around Lake Pocotopaug and back, according to event organizers.

The event is expected to start at noon.

Madison

A peaceful protest is being held in Madison.

The event is expected to start at 1 p.m. on the Town Green.

Norwich

There is a march planned in Norwich today.

It will be from Chelsea Parade Green to City Hall at 4 p.m. It is expected to last 45 minutes.

Police said a stretch of Broadway will be delayed during the march. Drivers are encouraged to be cautious of pedestrians or to seek alternate routes.