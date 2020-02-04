Racing School Teaches Winter Driving Techniques

Car control. It’s what driving instructors at Skip Barber Racing School pride themselves on teaching. They’re taking what they’ve taught race car drivers and applying it to winter driving techniques. Here are their top expert tips:

When in a slide, steer into that slide and come off the gas pedal and stay off the brake until you absolutely need the brake to stop the vehicle.

Use smooth application of the brake pedal and throttle.

When traveling down a snow-covered hill use light consistent brake pressure to maintain the speed so you’re in complete control of the vehicle.

Make sure you have good tires on our car.- All-weather or snow tires.

Hav a brand new set of wiper blades on a nice clean windshield.

Make sure our headlights are always on.

Remember to drive slow and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.