Racist Graffiti Found at Hand High School in Madison: Police

Madison police said it began investigating an incident of racist graffiti found in a bathroom in Daniel Hand High School back in February.

School superintendent Craig Cooke said a few students who saw the graffiti reported it to school administrators, who were able to close off the area.

The school resource officer was able to determine a single minor was responsible for the hateful graffiti, according to police. The investigation has been referred to State's Attorney Office Regarding Juvenile Matters.

The school has scheduled a meeting this week with the Anti-Defamation League, according to Cooke.