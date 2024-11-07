Racist messages sent to students and community members in Bloomfield

Bloomfield officials are conducting an investigation after racist messages were sent to students and community members.

The town of Bloomfield said they were made aware of racist and derogatory text messages that were sent to members of the community.

"The town of Bloomfield and Bloomfield Board of Education stand united in condemning any and all forms of racism, prejudice or hate within our community," town officials said in a statement.

Officials said they are deeply disturbed by the messages which involve "racially offensive language." They say people across the country have received these messages.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Racist language, behavior and rhetoric have no place in Bloomfield, and we are committed to ensuring that every member of our community feels safe, valued and respected," the statement reads.

The police department and town officials are actively investigating and said they're working with local, state and federal authorities.

"I join Bloomfield leaders in condemning these disturbing racist messages. There is zero place in Connecticut for this kind of hate," Attorney General William Tong said.