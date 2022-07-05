Racist Propaganda Found on the Streets of Berlin

Residents on York Road in Berlin say they found their street covered in something other than red, white and blue when they woke up on Fourth of July morning.

"I was looking and said 'what the heck is all of this' and I saw them everywhere" said Lucien J. Derosier Sr. "It’s not right, you litter up other people's neighborhood and things if they don’t want to be involved," he said.

What they found was a host of fliers spreading racist propaganda. According to the wording, the fliers originate from a so-called neo-Nazi white supremacy group.

Neighbors said they found the papers on Allen Street and Buttonwood Drive as well. Some residents there said they were disappointed with what they encountered. "I was just disgusted with somebody being so ignorant, with someone making that big of mess so everybody else has to put up with," said Earl Shine.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another longtime resident connected this with what's happening around the globe. "The world is so bad today with everything else, all these bombings and things... it’s crazy," said Derosier Sr.

Connecticut State Police said they have been made aware of the incident. NBC Connecticut reached out to Berlin Police Department and they did not immediately respond to our request for comment.