Railroad Museum of New England Looks to Rebuild After Recent Vandalism

Rocks were thrown, windows smashed and graffiti was spewed onto surfaces at the Railroad Museum of New England.

The museum is looking to rebuild after recent vandalism, and they're asking for your help.

The Railroad Museum of New England said "volunteers gave their time and talents to make new snowplow windows, replacing rotten ones, to make the car look better."

They prepped and painted railcars that were vandalized. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 400, Thomaston, CT 06787, or can be hand-delivered to the museum during operating hours.

"Now, the museum must spend scarce resource - money and volunteer time, to repair the damage," they said.

On Facebook, the museum said they're offering a reward in the form of a gift card to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thomaston Police Department at 860-283-4343.