Rain and Snow Continuing This Morning

We're tracking rain for most of the state with wintry weather in the Litchfield hills.

Rain showers will continue throughout the early morning hours and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield county.

Rain will continue to transition to snow for parts of Litchfield county as you're waking up this morning.

The most likely scenario is a coating of 1 inch of snow northwest of Torrington in areas like Falls Village and Norfolk.

Wet roads with isolated slick spots are possible on the roads in the morning in those areas and drivers should use caution.