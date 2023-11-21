Rain and strong winds could impact your Thanksgiving travel

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking rain and strong winds that could impact your Thanksgiving travel this week.

Tuesday will have a very cold start and will be an overall chilly day. Highs will be between 39 and 45.

Rain will develop Tuesday evening and early Tuesday night.

In the northwest hill towns, some sleet or snow is possible with a coating in the coldest towns.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On Wednesday, rain will be heavy at times in the early morning hours. It will be accompanied with strong, gusty winds.

Winds will be 25-35 mph inland and 30-50 mph at the shore. Sporadic power issues are possible at the shoreline and some minor urban street flooding is possible in the cities.

The rain will end by late morning. It will be drier and breezy in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies return for Thanksgiving with highs near 50.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.