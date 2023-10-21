weather forecast

Rain and strong winds to start the weekend

By Darren Sweeney

A rapidly intensifying coastal storm will bring more rain through the day today and eventually strong winds will move in.

The rain will be heavy at times through the afternoon and begin to taper off toward evening.

Through the day, the wind will increase and begin to shift out of the northwest. The wind will begin to gust between 30 and 40 mph late this afternoon and tonight.

The wind will be strong enough to blow around loose holiday decorations and isolated tree damage is possible. A lot of leaves will fall causing slippery travel, especially on side streets.

The wind will linger into Sunday, but dry weather will return. A mix of sun and clouds along with a gusty wind will end the weekend on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

