Rain doesn't dampen New Britain Fourth of July celebration

Tuesday’s rain didn’t dampen the patriotic spirit of people watching the fireworks in New Britain. The city went ahead with its Fourth of July celebration, rain or not.

As the rocket’s red glare and the bombs bursting in air, the skies of New Britain lit up for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. Visitors were thrilled by the show of colors.

“Way to prepare for America’s birthday," said Miranda Belbruno of East Windsor.

Belbruno said the earlier rain created doubts with other cities and towns postponing their fireworks shows. She made sure to have the right shoes at least.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“With everything happening, I figured we’d get another storm, especially since we had one last night,” Belbruno said.

However, the weather cooperated and New Britain was one of a few places across Connecticut to get their show on during the holiday. That’s much to the relief of food truck vendors like Deb’s Café.

Owner Debbie Zakrzewski says the rain did wreck some plans.

“We set up twice and we got canceled twice tonight,” Zakrzewski said.

She says events like these are essential to their bottom line with all the foot traffic coming in.

“We are very fortunate that we were able to go off,” Zakrzewski said.

Nearby families made sure the little ones were satisfied.

“This one’s been talking about fireworks since the last time he saw them, so he’ll be very excited,” Kristen Duclose of Hartford said.