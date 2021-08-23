Rain From Tropical Storm Henri Collapses Road in Manchester

As people across Connecticut are cleaning up from Tropical Storm Henri, one road in Manchester is closed after the storm caused it to collapse.

Authorities said Ambassador Drive is closed after the rain collapsed the road.

A small brook filled with so much water that it went around the pipe under the road, washed away all of the dirt and the road collapsed.

"We must have had a 15 foot wide brook here, which is usually a two foot brook and it took out the road. It just washed everything out around the road and everything just collapsed. When we first got here, it was only a section of the road collapsed and four hours later, the whole road was gone," said Manchester Highway Foreman Pat Casey.

The highway department said the cleanup will be extensive because of all the utilities that run under the ground as well.

Clean up could take days, if not weeks.