Rain overnight was not enough to help drought conditions, brush fires

The rain overnight was certainly a welcome sight as firefighters continue to monitor brush fires across the state.

Officials say the amount of rain, however, was not enough to help with the drought conditions.

"A good six to seven inches of rainfall deficit over the period of 60 days or so," said John Bagioni, of the Fax Weather Service.

Bagioni is a consulting meteorologist who works with schools and businesses. He says it is unusual for Connecticut to have such a dry fall season and it hasn't happened since the 1960s.

At that time, the drought started in the spring and summer. This time around, the state is monitoring nearly 150 fires.

State officials got about 95 percent of the Hawthorne Fire contained and are feeling good about it, according to state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection Fire Control Officer Rich Schenk.

"Our recoveries at night have allowed us to combat the Hawthorne Fire a lot better and get it more secure around the perimeter," said State of Connecticut Forest Fire Supervisor Tom Trask.

They're cautiously optimistic about the Hawthorne Fire as they continue to monitor the mountainside.

In East Lyme, firefighters have also been battling at 45-acre brush fire that led to the closure of Rocky Neck State Park last week.

Because of how dry it is, Governor Ned Lamont has declared a stage two drought advisory. That means you should minimize your water use and should voluntarily turn off any outdoor sprinklers.