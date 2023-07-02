Rain postpones fireworks, other July Fourth events Sunday

The rain has postponed multiple fireworks displays and other July Fourth events on Sunday.

While it won't be raining the entire day, there will be on and off showers and storms.

Bristol

Lake Compounce has closed for the day on Sunday due to the weather. Fireworks had been scheduled for Sunday. According to Lake Compounce's website, there be fireworks on July 3.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Hartford

The Fourth of July celebrations at Hartford Bonanza have been postponed until Saturday, July 8. The event will take place in Bushnell Park and will feature entertainment, food and fireworks.

Madison

The fireworks display in Madison has been postponed to Friday, July 7 at 9:30 p.m.

Waterbury

The Brass Mill Mall annual Food Truck and Fireworks Extravaganza that was scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Sunday, July 9. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot. There will be over 25 food trucks and games. The fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

A full list of fireworks displays around the state can be found here.