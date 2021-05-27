Rainy Friday Night Will Kick Off Weekend

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking heavy rains Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop overnight as low as the 40s. Some sunshine will start the day Friday, but clouds roll in and rain develops late.

Temperatures in the mid-60s are expected Friday. The heavy rain will move in Friday evening overnight into Saturday.

I'll take the under. Butttttt it's going to be wet. See you at 11. pic.twitter.com/Rk1mzT7Pvs — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) May 28, 2021

Scattered showers for Saturday with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday will see rain off and on with temperatures in the low 60s, with warming temperatures and some sun Monday.

