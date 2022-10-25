Enfield

Raising Cane's Is Coming to Connecticut

Some good news for people who like Raising Cane's infamous chicken fingers.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers sign
NBC10

A popular fast food chain is opening its first location in Connecticut.

Raising Cane's, known for their chicken fingers, will be opening its first location in the state in Enfield.

Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston and Pennsylvania.

The chain says they plan to open towards the end of 2023. A spokesperson said that as construction starts, they'll have a more set-in-stone opening date.

To see the food options they offer, you can view their menu here.

