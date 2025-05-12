Wethersfield

Raising Cane's expected to open in Wethersfield in June

By Bob Connors

NBC Connecticut

Raising Cane's is expected to open in Wethersfield on June 24, according to police.

The popular chicken restaurant will open its doors on the Silas Deane Highway where a Denny's used to operate.

Police said the opening date is subject to change.

Raising Cane's received approval to open at the location last summer.

Famous for its chicken fingers, Raising Cane's has already opened in Enfield and Simsbury. Both openings caused significant traffic issues for the first few weeks of operation.

Wethersfield police Monday warned residents to expect similar traffic issues on the Silas Deane Highway when the restaurant does open.

The traffic is expected to back up on the northbound side of the Silas Deane between Executive Square and Town Line Road. Police said the traffic issues could last for approximately two weeks. Traffic is expected to be at its worst between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and then again between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There are plans to open a Raising Cane's in Manchester later this year, according to a company representative.

