Raising Cane's to open second CT location in Simsbury next month

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A popular spot known for their delectable chicken fingers and dipping sauce will open another location in Simsbury.

Fast food chain Raising Cane's will officially open their second location in the state on Sept. 10.

The first Raising Cane's in Connecticut opened earlier this year in Enfield. The food chain's opening drew hundreds of people and caused massive lines.

A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said there will be a grand opening celebration at 10 a.m. on Sept. 10. The chain is located at 546 Bushy Hill Rd.

The spokesperson said people can register for a chance to win free Cane's for a year. Guests must arrive at the new Simsbury location between 8 and 9 a.m. to enter. No purchase is necessary.

Another location is set to open in Wethersfield next year.

