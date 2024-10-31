Manchester

Raising Cane's to open new location in Manchester

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A popular spot known for their delectable chicken fingers and dipping sauce will open another location in Manchester.

Fast food chain Raising Cane's is slated to open yet another location at 75 Buckland St. next year.

The first Raising Cane's in Connecticut opened earlier this year in Enfield. The food chain's opening drew hundreds of people and caused massive lines.

The chain's second location opened in Simsbury last month.

The Manchester location is set to open in the late summer/early fall of 2025, according to a Raising Cane's representative.

