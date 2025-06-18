Raising Cane's to open Wethersfield location next week

Raising Cane’s will open in Wethersfield next week.

The new restaurant is opening at 1298 Silas Dean Highway on Tuesday, June 24.

Patrons will be able to get the beloved chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Cane’s Toast, coleslaw and Cane’s Sauce.

Raising Cane’s said the Wethersfield restaurant will have a double-lane drive-thru and an outdoor dining patio.

Inside, you'll find local high school and college memorabilia and the company said it pays tribute to Wethersfield High School alum and famed fashion designer Betsey Johnson as well as other notable alumni.

Raising Cane’s will have a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers who are 13 and up free Cane’s for a year.

Entries will be accepted from 8 to 9 a.m. and customers must be present to win.

The new Raising Cane's will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight with extended hours on Friday and Saturday from 10 to 1 a.m.