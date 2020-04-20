Skip to content
Breaking
WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Governor Lamont to Provide Update on State's Coronavirus Cases and Response
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
Investigations
Video
Entertainment
Traffic
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Coronavirus Pandemic
Tracking Tri-State Infections
CT Resource Connection
CT Coronavirus Newsletter
CT Live
Expand
24 School Closings
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
CT Resource Connection
Local
U.S. & World
LX
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts
Investigations
NBC CT Responds
Entertainment
Entertainment News
CT Live
Sports
Dog House
Community
Connect To Healthier
Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us