Rapper Yovngchimi's 5-stop tour includes Connecticut

Puerto Rican rapper Yovngchimi is going on a limited North American tour this summer and one of those dates is in Connecticut.

The tour includes a stop at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Friday, June 21.

He will be bringing fellow Puerto Rican talents Pressure 9x19 and Slayter.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, May 2 at 10 a.m. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which starts Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Yovng Chimi tour dates