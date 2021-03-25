Rare Van Gogh Masterpiece Expected to Fetch Millions at Paris Auction

Sotheby’s said the “Street Scene in Montmartre” has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye

Street scene in Montmartre, a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

A rare painting by Vincent Van Gogh was being put up for auction Thursday by Sotheby’s Paris and is expected to sell for many millions.

The sale of the work is highly anticipated as it is one of the few paintings by the Dutch Impressionist master to still be in private hands. Sotheby’s said the “Street Scene in Montmartre” has remained in the same family collection for more than 100 years — out of the public eye.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It depicts a windmill named the Pepper Mill, seen from the street under a bright sky, with a man, a women and a little girl walking in front of wooden palisades that surrounded the place.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE AT 4PM: Gov. Lamont to Hold COVID-19 Response Briefing

Connecticut Department of Labor 2 hours ago

Additional 7 Weeks of Unemployment Available Under ‘High Extended Benefits' Program

It was painted in 1887, one year after Van Gogh moved to Paris and lived in Montmartre. He left the capital in 1888 for southern France, where he lived until his death in 1890.

It is among over 30 works that were being sold by Sotheby’s on Thursday from masters including Modigliani, Rodin, Camille Claudel, Degas, Klee and Magritte.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us