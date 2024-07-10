Rat problems persist in Hartford

Hartford is another Connecticut community dealing with unwanted rodents in neighborhoods.

"Rats do not respect you,” said Shawn Harrell of Hartford.

Harrell says some unwelcome neighbors have moved into Hartford’s Kensington Street.

This summer, she says it feels like she can't enjoy the outdoors because she began to see several rats in the trash and under her sheds.

"They started to migrate in front of the house, which is bad and they're in the back where my grandchildren cannot play in the neighborhood. Kids cannot play, it's terrible," said Harrell.

"All of a sudden, I see this big thing coming towards me. I don't know what it was. All I know is I ran,” says another neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

This neighbor says she saw a rat on her lawn while cooking. She ran away from it so fast -- she cut her leg on a chair.

"It's not like regular rat - it's humongous,” she said.

The neighbors say they've been in the area 20 years and have never dealt with rats.

Their theory is the infestation could have something to do with a building being torn down nearby, but that information has not been confirmed.

"They need to do something right away,” said Harrell.

Both neighbors say they've been in contact with the city's health department. Harrell's property has been looked at, but both are awaiting further action.

"It's really important for sanitation reasons and the quality of life of our city to make sure we deal with rodent infestation problems,” said Mayor Arunan Arulampalam (D-Hartford).

Arulampalam says the city has expanded their staff in the health and human services department -- and is in the beginning stages of using something called a Burrow Rx machine to help eliminate rats at the source of their burrows.

"It's a new technology but we think it's going to be really effective at limiting rats in our city,” said Arulampalam.

In the interim -- Harrell is using moth balls to repel the rodents. The neighbors are hoping the problem is fixed soon.

"We shouldn't have to wait,” said Harrell.

“I won't go outside anymore. Once it turns dusk, I'm in,” says the other neighbor.