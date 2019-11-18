Raw, Windy Day to Start the Week Before Rain Moves in Tomorrow

We're starting the week with a raw and windy day today before rain and possibly snow moves in tomorrow.

Cool temperatures with gusty winds will make today feel quite cool. Winds could gust upwards of 20 mph throughout this afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s and low 40s.

Scattered showers will move in later tonight and will continue into tomorrow morning.

Hill towns could see a few wet snowflakes mix in with rain early tomorrow morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. This could impact tomorrow morning's commute.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

