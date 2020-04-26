Raytheon Technologies Donates PPE to Help First Responders, Health Care Workers

Raytheon Technologies donated $3 million worth of personal protective equipment and charter transportation to the State of Connecticut to aid first responders and health care workers on Sunday.

The donation included 455,000 KN95 medical masks, 325,000 surgical masks, 120,000 protective coveralls and 4,500 ICU coveralls, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

"Many thanks to Raytheon for these much needed supplies," Lamont said in a tweet.

A large shipment of PPE donated by @RaytheonTech was delivered to the state's warehouse today. Their total donation includes:



➡️455k KN95 medical masks

➡️325k surgical masks

➡️120k protective coveralls

➡️4,500 ICU coveralls



Many thanks to Raytheon for these much needed supplies pic.twitter.com/OoXCNbC5FG — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 26, 2020

The PPE will be sorted and delivered to those in need through a joint operation with the Connecticut National Guard.

The gear was purchased from suppliers in China and shipped to the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security commodities warehouse, Lamont said.

“Getting PPE to front line workers who are battling this pandemic is a top priority, and amid a global shortage of this gear we are appreciative to have corporate partners like Raytheon Technologies that are utilizing their resources and supply chain to boost Connecticut’s supplies and get this equipment to those who need it the most,” Governor Lamont said.

The Raytheon Technologies team in China coordinated the facilitated the donation.

“We stand ready to support our nation and our local communities where we can throughout this crisis. It is truly amazing to see how quickly we have been able to come together and mobilize teams on the ground in China to source and transport this urgently needed PPE shipment and I want to thank everyone involved," Raytheon Technologies CEO Greg Hayes said.

Raytheon Company merged with United Technologies last year to become Raytheon Technologies.