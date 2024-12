The Queen of Country is coming to Connecticut.

Reba McEntire will be performing at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 28 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Learn more here.

The award-winning coutry music star is also a judge on NBC’s “The Voice” and she stars in “Happy’s Place,” which is also on NBC.

NBC is the parent company of NBC Connecticut.