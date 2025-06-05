A recall has been issued for about 1.7 million window air conditioners sold under 10 different brand names due to reports of mold buildup resulting from improper water drainage, which could lead to respiratory issues.

The recall affecting U and U+ series window air conditioners manufactured by Chinese appliance manufacturer Midea was announced Thursday by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall also affects 45,900 units sold in Canada.

"Pooled water in the air conditioners can fail to drain quickly enough, which can lead to mold growth. Mold exposure poses risks of respiratory issues or other infections to some consumers," the CPSC said.

Midea received at least 152 reports of mold in the units, including 17 cases in which consumers experienced symptoms such as respiratory infections, allergic reactions, coughing, sneezing or sore throats, according to the CPSC.

"The air conditioners are white and are about 22 inches wide, 13.5 inches tall, and 19 inches deep. The air conditioners are designed to fit in windows and are available in three sizes of cooling power: 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU," Midea said in a statement. "The model number can be found on a label on the front right side of the unit when facing the air conditioner. "

The recalled models were sold at a price from $280 to $500 from March 2020 through May 2025 under 10 brand names:

Midea

Comfort Aire

Danby

Frigidaire

Insignia

Keystone

LBG Products

Mr. Cool

Perfect Aire

Sea Breeze

The units were sold through major retailers and websites including Costco, Home Depot, Best Buy, Menards Midea.com, Amazon.com and more.

Consumers can choose to either repair their unit or receive a refund for the recall, which affects 42 models.

Consumers are urged to stop using the units and to verify if their model is affected by entering the unit's 22-digit serial number at the Midea recall website.

For more information, consumers can call the Midea recall hotline at 888-345-0256 from Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.