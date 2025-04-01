200k pounds of liquid eggs recalled nationwide over cleaning solution contamination

A Michigan establishment is recalling over 200,000 pounds of liquid egg products.

The recall comes over concerns that the products may contain a cleaning solution with sodium hypochlorite, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The liquid egg items involved in the recall were produced March 12 and March 13 of this year by Cargill Kitchen Solutions.

The following are subject to recall:

32-oz. carton containing “egg beaters original liquid egg substitute” labeled use by Aug.10, 2025

32-oz. carton containing “egg beaters cage-free original liquid egg substitute” labeled use by Aug.9, 2025

32-oz. carton containing “egg beaters cage-free original frozen egg substitute” and “egg beaters no enjauladas original sustituto de huevo congelado” labeled use by March 7, 2026

32-oz. carton containing “Bob Evans Better’n Eggs Made with Real Egg Whites” labeled use by Aug. 10, 2025

The products subject to recall have the establishment number "G1804" on the cartons.

These items were shipped to distributor locations in Ohio and Texas and for foodservice use in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois and Iowa. There is a possibility that the products were distributed nationwide.

FSIS received a tip about the potential contamination of these products, leading to an investigation. Scientists ruled that use of this product should not cause adverse health consequences, and it has been classified as a class three recall.

Anyone concerned about an illness should still contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are encouraged not to consume them, but rather throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.