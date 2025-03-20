Recalls

Benadryl recalled due to lack of child-resistant packaging

The medicine poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

By Mike Gavin

Benadryl sold on Amazon has been recalled due to a lack of child-resistant packaging.

The medicine poses a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children, according to the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Arsell issued a recall involving about 2,300 bottles of Benadryl Liquid Elixir sold from July 2023 through October 2024.

The 100 mL bottle contains diphenhydramine, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Benadryl Liquid Elixir
Benadryl Liquid Elixir, 100 mL bottle

No incidents or injuries related to the recall have been reported.

The product was sold in a round dark plastic bottle with a pink and white label on the front with the word “Benadryl” in blue text. It was packaged in a paper box with the code “X003VRIGUL” at the bottom.

Consumers are advised to keep the Benadryl out of sight and reach of children and contact Arsell for a full refund. They are asked to submit their Amazon order numbers, along with a photo showing disposal of the recalled bottle, to recall@arsellsupport.com.

