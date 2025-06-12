Recalls

Enoki mushrooms recalled over potential listeria contamination

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall, the FDA announced on Wednesday.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hofood99 Inc., a company based in Brooklyn, New York, is recalling packages of Enoki mushrooms because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The contamination was discovered after samples collected from a store in Michigan and subsequent analysis found the presence of listeria monocytogenes. The organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall, the FDA announced on Wednesday.

The mushrooms were distributed nationwide in 200-gram, green plastic packages marked with UPC Barcode 6 976532 310051 on the back label.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Consumers who purchased a package of the Enoki mushrooms are advised to get rid of them immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us