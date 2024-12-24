FDA raises recall alert to highest level on Costco eggs over risk of severe illness or death due to salmonella

Federal food regulators raised their alarm for recalled eggs sold from Costco stores over possible salmonella exposure, reclassifying the targeted product to their highest risk level.

The FDA had previously announced on Nov. 27 that about 10,800 retail units of organic, pasture-raised, 24-count eggs, sold under Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand, were being recalled by New York-Handsome Brook Farms.

But then in an updated notice issued on Friday, the FDA reclassified to recall to a Class I, which the agency calls a "reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death."

The targeted egg cartons were sold in 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee beginning Nov. 22.

The "Organic Pasture Raised" eggs, sold in sets of 24, have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 9661910680 with a use-by date of Jan 5, 2025.

Customers with these eggs should return them to Costco for a full refund, the FDA said.

